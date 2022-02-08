Hong Kong further tightens its tough Covid-19 rules as cases soar

HONG KONG - With daily infections hitting a new high of over 600 and the public health care system “on the brink”, the city’s leader on Tuesday (Feb 8) declared the most invasive measure yet, by introducing a gathering ban on private premises - the first such rule to be adopted.

Gatherings at home will be capped at two families.

Describing the pandemic situation as “dire”, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said unvaccinated residents will be banned from shopping malls, supermarkets, wet markets, religious venues and hair salons.

Mrs Lam said these premises have been added to the vaccine bubble arrangement, which only allows those with at least one jab to enter.

The penalty for not following compulsory testing orders will be doubled from HK$5,000 S$862) to HK$10,000.

Social distancing measures will be further tightened with patrons per table capped at between two and four, depending on whether staff and customers are vaccinated.

Since Jan 7, all eateries had stopped offering dine-in services from 6pm to 5am, while each table is limited to between two and six customers, depending on vaccination levels.

For eateries with unvaccinated staff, only two people are allowed per table. Those whose staff and customers are both vaccinated can sit up to six per table.

Various premises including gyms, bars, cinemas and beauty salons were also forced to close from Jan 7.

Before the rules were tightened on Jan 7, life in Hong Kong had been largely normal for almost a year under the zero-Covid strategy, with bars and pubs open till 4am.

Mrs Lam had earlier pleaded with residents not to go out, even as she said the government must take into account the general tolerance of the public when formulating policy.

“We need your support, we need your cooperation,” she said at at a regular news briefing on Tuesday morning. “Please stay at home.”

Hong Kong reported a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday, with cases doubling every three days to more than 600 currently.

The city will report more than 620 confirmed cases on Tuesday, and has also found a further 400 preliminary cases, local media reported.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong would stick to a “dynamic zero” Covid-19 strategy to contain the coronavirus as the authorities face their biggest test yet to control a record number of infections.

For now, she said, the best option was to adhere to the “dynamic zero” strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible.

“We should contain the spread of the virus as much and as fast as possible,” she said.