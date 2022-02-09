China state funds' support gives hope for wounded stock market

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese state-backed funds' intervention in domestic stock markets Tuesday (Feb 8) is rekindling hope that a bottom is near for the nation's battered equities.

The CSI 300 Index ended down just 0.6 per cent at the close on Tuesday, paring an earlier slump of 2.4 per cent, which was its biggest intraday drop since August last year. State-related funds entered the market to buy local shares in the afternoon session, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter is private.

Meanwhile, United States-listed Chinese stocks gained overnight, with technology names including Alibaba Group Holding and Pinduoduo leading the way. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rose 3.9 per cent on Tuesday.

The move by state funds was intended to slow the pace of declines, one of the sources said. Financial shares including brokerages were among those to have been purchased, the source said. Sub-gauges of cyclical sectors such as energy, utilities and financials posted gains in Tuesday's session even as the benchmark ended lower.

The people did not provide information on the amount purchased or the frequency of such buying.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not reply to a fax seeking comment.

Support from state funds, known as China's "national team", came as the mainland's benchmark gauge looked set to erase its advance from Monday, when local markets reopened following the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.

The index plunged into a bear market before the break as worries about a weak economy and the property sector's debt woes outweighed Beijing's monetary easing, and efforts from the securities regulator, state media and mutual funds failed to lift sentiment.

National team's "buying shows that stock prices are already at attractive levels, but the market may need some time to bottom out as investor sentiment recovers slowly", said Ms Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at GAM Investment Management in Zurich.

Since the bursting of the stock bubble in 2015, Bloomberg has reported at least seven occasions of state funds interventions. On average, stocks continued to decline over the next three months, but at a slower pace, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The CSI 300 fell by an average of 2.3 per cent in the month after the reported intervention, compared with a loss of 5.1 per cent in the previous month. The stock market did fare better over the ensuing six-month period, returning 5.5 per cent on average.

Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. The funds stepped in to stem a market rout during the National People's Congress in March last year.

Unreasonable fear is detrimental to an economy, so "state-backed intervention to buy stocks makes sense, it is a well-targeted form of easing," said Dr Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds in Luxembourg. "The next phase is to convince households and the market that the economy will rebound and China's record is pretty solid."

Stocks on the mainland have had a weak start to the year as the monetary policy divergence between Beijing and Washington - touted as one key reason for global brokerages to recently turn bullish on Chinese shares - has yet to lead to any meaningful gains.

Even last month's cut to a key interest rate failed to excite local traders, with the CSI 300 down 6.7 per cent so far this year. The gauge's slump earlier on Tuesday was driven by concerns over consumer spending as economic trends during the festive break - typically a boon for spending and travel - disappointed investors.