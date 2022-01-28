Chinese holiday travel makes a slow recovery as Omicron spreads

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Hundreds of millions of Chinese people are expected to make the trip back to their hometowns over the Chinese New Year break, though holiday travel is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 spreads.

Many are making the journey home for the first time in years, after stringent testing and isolation rules for travelers last year prevented some people from taking the traditional extended year-end break.

There had been about 290 million trips already in the first 11 days of the holiday travel period, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official statements and data, up 45 per cent on the same period in 2021.

For the full holiday period through Feb 25, the Ministry of Transport expects people to make 1.18 billion trips.

That's well below the almost three billion trips made in 2019, the last year before the pandemic broke out in China, and shows the recovery in travel and spending has a long way to go.

The week-long Chinese New Year holiday that starts Jan 31 this year is usually a time for Chinese families to gather, exchange gifts and eat out.

That provides a boost to consumption, especially in rural and regional parts of the country as migrant workers return home.

However, subdued food inflation this year is a sign that consumers remain under pressure, according to Mr Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Food prices declined 1.2 per cent in December from a year earlier, compared with a 1.2 per cent gain in December 2020.

"Even though some observers expect consumer spending in various areas such as food and beverage to go up with more people likely returning home than last year, that assumption is not supported by what's happening with food prices," he said.

Travel plans have again been disrupted this year by the spread in multiple cities of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

To avoid a widespread outbreak during the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next week, the government has called on people to reduce long-haul travel.

In places where there have been recent Covid-19 outbreaks, including Beijing, Shanghai, the northern port city of Tianjin, and Xi'an in Shaanxi province, residents are being urged to not leave the cities unless necessary.