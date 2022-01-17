China cuts key interest rates for first time since April 2020

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - China has lowered a key interest rate for the first time since the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, defying market expectations, as a property market slump and repeated virus outbreaks dampened its growth outlook.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85 per cent - the first reduction since April 2020. It also slashed the rate on the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by the same magnitude to 2.1 per cent.

The central bank made the move while offering 700 billion yuan (S$148.5 billion) via the MLF, exceeding the 500 billion yuan coming due. It added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repurchase agreements.

Speculation about potential monetary support from the PBOC has been growing after it vowed in December to take "proactive" action to support the economy. China's move to ease policy contrasts with expectations for quicker rate hikes in the United States amid rising inflation.

All but three of the 10 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year MLF remaining unchanged. Eight expected a full rollover of the policy loans.