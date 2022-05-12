Fed hit with new pressure to be aggressive after hot US inflation report

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive policy action after a hotter-than-expected US inflation reading for April, which could bring the option of a 75 basis-point hike back into the conversation if prices fail to cool.

"This should put talks of 75 basis points back on investors' minds as well as the FOMC table," Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Piper Sandler & Co, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday (May 11), referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "It's too soon to tell what the Fed will do in June because there is another CPI report a couple of days before the meeting, but there is now upside risk relative to the 50 basis points that seemed a foregone conclusion."

The US central bank hiked interest rates by a half-point last week and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that similar rate increases are on the table for the next two meetings, while pushing back against making a larger move.

Investors seem to agree that a 75 basis-point hike isn't likely, according to pricing in federal fund futures markets. But they did increase bets that the Fed will roll out another half-point hike in September - following increases of that size in June and July - after a Labor Department report on Wednesday showed that consumer prices excluding food and energy increased 0.6 per cent from a month earlier and 6.2 per cent year over year.

"I am going to be supporting moving more" if price growth continues at the current high pace, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said later Wednesday at an event hosted by the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville, Florida.

Policy makers will receive more inflation evidence ahead of their next meeting that could help to shape their course of action. Another strong inflation reading for May could push Fed officials to consider a more dramatic rate increase, some analysts say.

Other Fed watchers argued that the central bank is likely to stick to the plan it's laid out for the next few meetings.

Since several officials have already signaled that they think the Fed will need to move interest rates above neutral to get inflation down, the latest numbers may not do much to alter the near-term course of monetary policy.

"It's a high bar to shift away from guidance, but today's outcome most certainly was not what the Fed assumed," said Karim Basta, chief economist for III Capital Management in email to clients. Mr Powell's comments "leave the door open to alter the outcome," and the next inflation report will be "highly important," he wrote.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she supports raising rates by a half point at the next couple of meetings and then speeding up, or slowing down, the pace of increases based on what happens with inflation.

"We don't rule out 75 forever, right? The cadence we're going now seems about right to me," Ms Mester said during an interview on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. "We're going to have to assess whether inflation is actually moving down, and then we'll be able to get more information after we do a couple of those to see," she said, referring to 50 basis-point hikes.

Policy makers could raise rates more modestly by 25 basis points in September if future reports show that inflation is beginning to weaken, said Pablo Villanueva, senior US economist for UBS Investment Bank.

"We think the inflation outlook is going to look very different in September than the current situation," said Mr Villanueva, though the risk of a half-point move that month "would increase if inflation remains strong."