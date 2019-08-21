Almost 40% of Singapore businesses expect revenue fall amid economic slowdown: Survey

SINGAPORE - More Singapore businesses are expecting a drop in their revenue and profit margin as the economy slows, with trade tensions being a top concern among them.

These were findings from a survey of more than 970 respondents, released on Wednesday (Aug 21) by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI). Of these, 95 per cent were small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Close to 40 per cent of the firms polled expected a fall in revenue, up from around 27 per cent in SCCCI's Annual Business Survey last year, said the group's president Roland Ng at its annual SME Conference where he revealed the results.

About 70 per cent of the firms said they are facing the challenge of rising business costs as well, while around 55 per cent forecast a dip in profits this year.

The survey reflects the effects from the slowing down in Singapore's economy, said Mr Ng at the event in Suntec Singapore.

Earlier this month, Singapore slashed its full-year growth forecast to between 0 per cent and 1 per cent, down from a previous range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Growth in the second quarter came in at just 0.1 per cent from a year ago as well, fuelling concerns over a possible technical recession - or two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-on-quarter growth.

But Mr Ng said most of the businesses polled are committed to retaining their present employees, noting that 60 per cent indicated they would do so.

About 17 per cent, however, said they would cut back on manpower.

"In such a business environment, the topmost concerns of the respondents are how to grow their revenue, innovation of products and services, attraction and retention of workers, and how to digitalise their businesses," he said.

He also noted that most businesses are concerned with trade tensions between the United States and China, followed by cyberattacks and the bilateral relationship of Singapore and Malaysia.

The ongoing trade war is a reminder of the "utmost importance of acquiring technology to build up competitiveness", Mr Ng added.

Smaller companies for example, can embrace digitalisation to transform themselves, making use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to boost operational efficiency.

He urged firms venturing abroad to be more agile amid a challenging global economic environment where protectionism is on the rise, saying they can also diversify their internationalisation strategy or collaborate instead of going it alone.