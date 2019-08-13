Singapore cuts full-year GDP growth forecast to 0% to 1%, Q2 growth falls to decade-low of 0.1%

SINGAPORE - The Government cut its forecast for economic growth this year on Tuesday (Aug 13), as the economy almost came to a standstill in the second quarter amid escalations in global trade tensions and a struggling manufacturing sector.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) now pegs Singapore's full-year growth at between 0 per cent and 1 per cent, with growth expected to come in around the midpoint of the forecast range. It previously narrowed downwards the forecast range from 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

For the second quarter, the economy grew by just 0.1 per cent - in line with MTI's flash estimates last month, but slightly below the 0.2 per cent growth tipped by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

It is the slowest expansion Singapore has seen in a decade, since the economy contracted 1.2 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2009.

Amid heightened concerns of a technical recession, or two consecutive quarters of decline in economic output, the economy shrank 3.3 per cent as well. This marks a reversal from its 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the first three months of the year.

On Tuesday, the Government also slashed its full-year projection for key non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) as well, to between to -9 to -8 per cent for the year, down from the range of -2 to 0 per cent on the back of trade's continued dismal performance.

Nodx sank by 14.6 per cent compared to a year ago, a much steeper fall than the 6.4 per cent drop seen in the first quarter and Singapore’s third straight quarter of decline, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Asked if Singapore’s monetary police remained appropriate at this juncture, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s chief economist Edward Robinson said its policy stance remained unchanged and it is “not considering an off-cycle policy meeting”.

He added that the MAS is monitoring current developments and will take them into account in the next scheduled policy review in October.

The rapid deterioration in Singapore's trade-reliant economic data has fueled speculation that MAS will ease monetary policy, a move that could weaken the Singapore dollar and help exports.

The main drag for the economy was manufacturing, which shrank 3.1 per cent in the second quarter from the previous year, much worse than its 0.3 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

"Manufacturing output was largely weighed down by output declines in the electronics, transport engineering and precision engineering clusters," said the MTI on Tuesday. "By contrast, output in the biomedical manufacturing and general manufacturing clusters rose."

Manufacturing has taken a hit since the United States and China hit each other with tit-for-tat tariffs in a trade war that has been escalating since last year. Most recently, Washington threatened an added 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese exports.

Singapore's wholesale and retail trade sector contracted by 3.2 per cent year-on-year as well, mainly due to wholesale trade, which shrank largely because of a decline in the machinery, equipment and supplies sub-segment. This was partly related to the fall in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports during the quarter, especially in electronics.

"Against this challenging backdrop, the Singapore economy is likely to continue to face strong headwinds for the rest of the year," Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry Gabriel Lim told a press conference on Tuesday.

"In particular, the electronics and precision engineering clusters will likely remain weak due to the sharp decline in global semiconductor demand. The downturn in these clusters will also affect the wholesale trade segment," he said.

But he stressed that there remain areas of strength such as the aerospace and food and beverage manufacturing segments in manufacturing, as well as the information and communications, as well as finance and insurance sectors in services.

These were among sectors that saw growth in the second quarter, led by the finance and insurance sector at 5.2 per cent, and followed by the information and communications sector at 4.1 per cent.

Construction grew as well by 2.9 per cent, supported by public sector construction works, while transportation and storage expanded by 2.2 per cent with support from the air transport and water transport segments.

Although overall economic growth has slowed, Singapore's leaders have taken steps to reassure citizens that the authorities stand ready to help.

In his National Day message last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that even as Singapore is experiencing an economic slowdown, which has hit the manufacturing sector and trade-related services, the Republic has experienced such slowdowns before and will take this one in its stride.

He added: "Should it become necessary to stimulate the economy, we will do so".

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that a full-year recession was not on the cards for now.