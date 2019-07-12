Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q2, lowest in decade and worse than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy performed worse than expected in the second quarter, slowing again after hitting its lowest rate since the global financial crisis in the first three months of this year.

Flash estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry pegged Singapore's economic growth at 0.1 per cent in the second quarter this year, much below analysts' expectations of 1.1 per cent according to a Bloomberg forecast.

This was much lower than the revised 1.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter, said the ministry. It also marks the sixth straight quarter of easing.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the economy shrank by 3.4 per cent, after posting growth of 3.8 per cent in the preceding three months.

Policymakers here are already reviewing their 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth forecast for the year, as simmering trade tensions between the United States and China hit investments, trade and manufacturing, said Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon last month.

Maybank Kim Eng Research warned earlier as well that the country's economy will likely experience a "shallow technical recession" in the third quarter with a worsening of the global trade outlook. A similar view was shared by OCBC Bank.

A technical recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of slowdown.

Lacklustre performance by the manufacturing sector dragged growth, even as construction continued its recovery and services grew as well.

MTI's latest figures showed that manufacturing contracted by 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, extending its 0.4 per cent decline previously.

"The contraction was due to output declines in the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the rest of the manufacturing clusters," it said.

Construction grew by 2.2 per cent, extending its 2.7 per cent growth previously, supported by an increase in public sector construction activities.

The services producing industries expanded by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, unchanged from the previous quarter, helped by the finance & insurance, "other services industries" and information & communications sectors.