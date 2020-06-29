Singapore stock watch: SIA, ComfortDelGro, CapitaLand, Ascendas Reit, Halcyon Agri

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (June 29):

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The company announced on Friday that it will record a total one-off charge of $123.6 million for the first quarter ending June 30, following the likely liquidation of NokScoot, a 49-per-cent-owned associated company of Scoot Tigerair. Shares of SIA closed at $3.82 on Friday, down $0.02 or 0.5 per cent, after the announcement was made.

ComfortDelGro: The transport giant said in a regulatory update on Friday that it is expecting to report a net loss for the first half of 2020 on the back of the "significant" impact of Covid-19 on the company's operations. Shares of ComfortDelGro closed on Friday at $1.52, down $0.01 or 0.7 per cent, before the company released the update.

CapitaLand: Economic slowdowns in its core markets will have an impact on CapitaLand's performance for the first half of this year, but the firm is working on strengthening its position so it emerges ahead of the competition after the pandemic. Shares of CapitaLand closed flat at $2.86 on Friday.

Ascendas Reit (A-Reit): The real estate investment trust on Sunday said it estimates that rent waivers provided to its tenants in Singapore year to date amount to less than $20 million. The actual amount to be disbursed will depend on tenants' eligibility assessment by the authorities. Units of A-Reit closed up $0.06 or 1.9 per cent to $3.17 on Friday.

Halcyon Agri Corporation: The mainboard-listed natural rubber supplier on Monday said its chief executive officer Robert Meyer, as well as chief corporate officer Pascal Demierre, retired on June 26. Halcyon Agri on Monday requested to lift a trading halt that was called on Friday. Its shares last traded at $0.24 on Thursday.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC): SIAEC on Sunday said it is evaluating the sustainability of its Thai-based line maintenance joint-venture company with NokScoot Airlines. SIAEC and NokScoot have 49:51 ownership in Line Maintenance Partnership (Thailand). SIAEC shares closed up $0.01 or 0.5 per cent to $2.01 on Friday.

Dasin Retail Trust: The trust's placement was about 1.2 times subscribed at an issue price of $0.78 per unit, the lower end of its indicative price range. Dasin Retail Trust on Monday requested to lift a trading halt that was called on Friday. Its units last traded at $0.83 on Thursday.

Kimly: The Catalist-listed coffeeshop consolidator announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Northstar has acquired a 25 per cent stake in a coffeeshop property in Yishun for about $6.1 million. Shares of Kimly closed flat at 22.5 cents on Friday before the announcement was made.

UMS: It is common for smaller contractors down the semiconductor supply chain to get squeezed by the big boys, but UMS has consistently operated more profitably than most, posting an enviable net margin of 30.7 per cent in the March quarter. UMS shares closed down 1.5 cents or 1.6 per cent to 92.5 cents on Friday.

Wee Hur Holdings: The company announced on Friday that its purpose-built student accommodation business trust in Australia has, through its wholly-owned sub-trust, acquired properties there for a total consideration of A$46 million ($44 million). Shares of Wee Hur closed on Friday at 19 cents, up 1.3 cents or 7.4 per cent, before the announcement.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed water and solid-waste treatment company said on Friday that Covid-19 is not expected to have any material impact on the company's FY2020 financial results. Shares of SIIC Environment closed at 20 cents on Friday, down half a cent or 2.4 per cent, before the announcement was made.

MindChamps PreSchool: The company on Monday said it has partnered property developer Malek Family to expand its footprint in Australia. Malek Family has purchased the rights to develop 10 new purpose-built MindChamps childcare centres in New South Wales and Victoria. MindChamps shares closed one cent or 3.2 per cent lower at 30.5 cents on Friday.

Biolidics: The firm has terminated its agreement with Aytu Bioscience on the distribution of its Covid-19 antibody test kits in the US market, and signed a non-binding letter of intent with the company to jointly develop a new test kit with broader use outside of laboratory or clinical settings, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday. Shares of Biolidics ended Friday at 41 cents, down 0.5 cent or 1.2 per cent.

Oceanus Group: The abalone producer announced on Friday that its former major creditor, Ocean Wonder International, no longer owns shares in the group, following the acquisition of a significant stake by its new shareholder group in a married deal. Oceanus shares closed flat at 0.4 cent on Friday before the announcement was made.

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group: The Catalist-listed firm said on Friday that it expects to register an operating loss for FY20 on the back of its close-to-two-month closure of businesses in China. Shares of Aoxin Q&M closed at $0.15 on Friday, up $0.02 or 15.4 per cent, before the announcement was made.

Trading halt: Vallianz Holdings on Monday morning called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement. The firm's shares last traded at $0.06 on June 18.