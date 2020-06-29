MindChamps partners developer to add 10 new childcare centres in Australia

SINGAPORE - MindChamps PreSchool has partnered property developer Malek Family to expand its footprint in Australia.

Under this tie-up, Malek Family has purchased the rights to develop 10 new purpose-built MindChamps childcare centres in New South Wales and Victoria, the pre-school operator announced after midnight.

David Chiem, MindChamps' founder chief executive and executive chairman, said the company's "partnership with local property developers who are experts in the childcare sector is a win-win for both parties".

"While we focus on ground-breaking, high quality education and research, they know the best locations and can obtain all the necessary licenses required to build these centres," he said.

To date, 23 out of 80 of MindChamp's centres globally are located in Australia. The company's Australia operations brought in half of the total revenue for fiscal 2019, up from 32 per cent a year ago.

MindChamps now has over 80 centres globally, including 23 in Australia. The company said the growth in MindChamps' Australian operations can be seen from the percentage increase in MindChamps' Australian revenue, from 32 per cent of total revenue in financial year (FY) 2018 to 50 per cent in FY2019.

MindChamps shares closed down one cent or 3.2 per cent at 30.5 on Friday.