Biolidics calls off US sale of Covid-19 test kits, to develop new kit with broader use

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Biolidics has terminated its agreement with Aytu BioScience on the distribution of its Covid-19 antibody test kits in the US market, and signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with the company to jointly develop a new test kit with broader use outside of laboratory or clinical settings, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday (June 28).

Both companies mutually agreed to terminate their distribution agreement with effect from June 27.

Biolidics is obligated to process a full refund in favour of Aytu for all deposits paid with respect to undelivered orders of its test kits. The Catalist-listed company also announced that it intends to apply to voluntarily withdraw its application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) pursuant to the FDA's serology test policy.

As a consequence, its current test kits will no longer be available in the US market, it said.

However, Biolidics intends to continue to distribute, market and/or sell its current test kits in markets outside the US, it said. It has signed distribution agreements for the sale of its kits in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Earlier in April, Biolidics signed a one-year agreement with Aytu for the distribution of its test kits in the US after completing its US FDA listing.

The company explained on Sunday that it was planning to withdraw its test kits from the US as it had observed "significant changes" over the last few weeks for serology test kits in the market due to the rapidly evolving pandemic situation.

Competition had increased since Biolidics and Aytu entered into their distribution agreement, with over 190 different serology test kits in the US offered by various manufacturers as at June 26, it said.

Some of the kits that had obtained US FDA EUA had established leading US market positions, Biolidics added.

The company noted that its own test kits are limited to testing in laboratories, or by healthcare workers at the point-of-care.

It plans to refocus efforts and resources into the new joint development project with Aytu to develop a test kit with "broader use and applications in various settings, compared to the current Covid-19 antibody test kits".

"The company understands that there is currently no EUA authorised serology tests which could be used outside of the laboratory or clinical settings in the US market," it said.

"The company believes offering a serology test kit with broader use and applications outside the laboratory or clinical settings (for example, by individuals at home) in the US market may present a better commercial opportunity."

The results from all serology test kits are not to be used for confirmatory testing or as the sole basis for diagnosis. They will have to be interpreted together with clinical presentation and are to be confirmed with supplementary testing.

Biolidics had assessed that its distribution agreement with Aytu would likely have contributed positively to its revenue for the current financial year. However, revenue from sales of the test kits under the distribution agreement to date was not material, it said.

The decision to terminate the distribution agreement, and enter into the non-binding LOI is not expected to have any material impact on the group's earnings per share and net tangible assets per share for the current financial year.

Shares of Biolidics were trading at 34.5 cents as at 9.30am on Monday, down 6.5 cents or 15.9 per cent.