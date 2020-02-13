Singapore stock watch: DBS, Singtel, UOB, Genting, Sembcorp, SIA, SIA Engg, Thomson Medical

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Feb 13):

DBS Group: DBS on Thursday reported a 14 per cent boost in net profit to $1.51 billion for the fourth quarter from a year ago, on the back of broad-based business momentum. Earnings per share stood at $2.31 for the quarter, up from $2.01 previously. The lender recommended a final dividend of 33 cents per share. DBS shares closed at $25.42 on Wednesday, up $0.33 or 1.3 per cent.

Singtel: The telco's third-quarter net profit saw a 23.8 per cent slide to $627.2 million, weighed down by weaker enterprise performance, the final settlement of a gain on the Airtel Africa pre-IPO investment, as well as lower exceptional gains, Singtel said on Thursday. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 3.84 cents. Singtel shares closed at $3.34 on Wednesday, up four cents or 1.2 per cent.

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB has set aside $3 billion to provide Singapore companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with relief assistance to tide over the negative impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on their business. UOB shares closed at $26.18 on Wednesday, up $0.40 or 1.6 per cent, before this announcement.

Genting Singapore: Casino and leisure giant Genting Singapore reported a 4 per cent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to $156 million on lower tax and finance costs. Revenue however, dipped 9 per cent to $607 million. The counter rose 1.5 cents or 1.7 per cent to close at 87.5 cents on Wednesday, before its results were released.

Sembcorp Industries, Singapore Airlines (SIA), SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC): Sembcorp will build more than 20,000 solar panels, with a capacity of 8.2 megawatt-peak, for SIA and SIAEC, the three companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday after trading hours. Sembcorp added $0.05 or 2.49 per cent to close at $2.06 on Wednesday, while SIA closed up by $0.11, or 1.29 per cent, to $8.64. SIAEC ended trading at $2.58 on Wednesday, up one cent or 0.4 per cent.

Thomson Medical Group: The mainboard-listed company narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter, on the absence of losses from discontinued real estate operations. Net loss shrank to $1.16 million for the three months to Dec 31, from $4.46 million in the same period the year before. Thomson Medical shares fell 0.1 cent or 1.67 per cent to $0.059 on Wednesday before the results were announced.

Wing Tai Holdings: The property and lifestyle company saw its earnings jump 61 per cent in the second quarter to $26 million, even as revenue slipped by 10.2 per cent to $104.2 million. The counter closed flat at $1.97 on Wednesday, before the results were announced.

Vicom: Mainboard-listed vehicle inspection company Vicom, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro, announced on Wednesday plans to split every ordinary share in the company into four shares. Meanwhile, its net profit fell by 18.1 per cent to $28.4 million for the year to Dec 31, 2019, even as revenue grew by 3.6 per cent on higher business volume. The counter ended higher on Wednesday by $0.06, or 0.77 per cent, at $7.82.

United Overseas Insurance (UOI): Mainboard-listed UOI, a subsidiary of UOB, saw its net profit grow by 69.5 per cent to $40.4 million for the 12 months to Dec 31, according to audited results released on Wednesday. UOI shares closed up $0.02 or 0.28 per cent to $7.05 on Wednesday before the results were released.

IReit Global: The Europe-focused real estate investment trust's distribution per unit (DPU) fell 3.4 per cent to 0.86 euro cent after retention for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from 0.89 euro cent a year ago. Units of mainboard-listed IReit Global closed flat at $0.86 on Tuesday, before the results release.

Tai Sin Electric: Cable and wire manufacturer Tai Sin Electric saw its earnings nearly double in the first half, thanks to a spike in other operating income, according to unaudited results out on Wednesday. Net profit rose to $8.11 million for the six months ended Dec 31, up from $4.63 million in the same period the year before. The counter added half a cent, or 1.56 per cent, to $0.325, before the results.

Neo Group: The Catalist-listed caterer on Wednesday evening posted a rebound in third-quarter earnings, helped by the lack of operating lease expenses as new accounting standards were adopted. Net profit nearly doubled to $3.79 million for the three months to Dec 31, up from $1.97 million in the same period the year before. Neo Group shares were last traded at $0.45 on Jan 31.

Vividthree Holdings: Catalist-listed Vividthree Holdings on Wednesday said it is looking to undertake a placement of up to 15.9 million new ordinary shares at a placement price of at least 12.6 cents apiece. Net proceeds will be around $1.88 million, assuming all placement shares are successfully issued and allotted at that price. Shares of Vividtree closed at 9.9 cents on Wednesday, down 0.2 cent or 2 per cent, before the announcement.