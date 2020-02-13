DBS sees 14% rise in Q4 profit to $1.51b, just above estimates

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - DBS Group Holdings , South-east Asia's biggest lender, reported a 14 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday (Feb 13), just above market estimates, and said it saw little impact on its business from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Singapore bank reported net profit of $1.51 billion for October-December versus $1.32 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of $1.48 billion from five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

The board has recommended dividend for the final quarter of 33 cents per share, up from 30 cents in the previous quarter. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the annualised dividend will be $1.32 per share, an increase of 10 per cent.

CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement that the lender was on track to meet its previous guidance before the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has triggered concerns of widening economic impact. He said assuming the virus was controlled by the summer, the revenue impact to DBS would be around 1 per cent-2 per cent.

Economists expect Singapore's export-reliant economy to contract this quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 1,100 lives in China. Last year the economy grew 0.7 per cent.