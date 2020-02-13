Singtel Q3 profit falls 23.8% to $627.2m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel on Thursday (Feb 13) posted a 23.8 per cent slide in its third-quarter net profit to $627.2 million for the three months ended Dec 31, down from $822.8 million a year ago.

This was due mainly to weaker enterprise performance and the final settlement of a gain on the Airtel Africa pre-initial public offering investment, as well as lower exceptional gains compared with the previous year.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 3.84 cents, versus earnings per share of 5.04 cents in the preceding year.

Operating revenue stood at $4.38 billion, down 5 per cent from $4.63 billion a year earlier. This was mainly attributable to lower equipment sales, weak business sentiment and spending, continued price erosion in its carriage services as well as heightened market competition.

No dividend was recommended for the quarter as Singtel makes payouts on a half-yearly basis. The board most recently approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 cents per share, which was paid in January this year.

Looking ahead, Singtel noted that the group's operations will continue to face "further intense competition and carriage declines" due to weak business and consumer sentiment.

Singtel shares closed at $3.34 on Wednesday, up four cents or 1.2 per cent.