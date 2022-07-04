Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

HELSINKI (REUTERS) - For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else.

Companies have been wrestling with how to exit in ways that limit the financial impact, do not put employees at risk and, in some cases, offer the opportunity to return in future.

Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers.

When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the chief executive of Paulig realised that the coffee-roasting business there was no longer viable.

Coffee was not on the sanctions lists, but it was almost impossible to get beans into Russia as freight companies stopped shipping to and from the country. Paying in roubles was getting harder.

Two weeks into the conflict, Mr Ladau decided that Paulig would leave and two months later, it did what usually takes as long as a year - find a suitable buyer and seal a deal. In May, Paulig sold its Russian business to private Indian investor Vikas Soi.

More than a thousand Western companies have joined a corporate exodus from Russia - unprecedented in its scale and speed - as they scramble to comply with sanctions and amid threats of retaliation from the Kremlin.

But Paulig is one of a relatively small number of firms that have sold assets or handed over the keys to local managers. A Reuters tally shows fewer than 40, including McDonald's, Societe Generale (SocGen) and Renault, have announced deals.

Interviews with half a dozen executives at companies that have divested assets show the complexity and uncertainty of selling at speed and hefty discounts - and why it may be taking many so long.

The obstacles are huge. Confusion has swirled over what the Kremlin would allow foreign companies to do; employees are nervous after government threats of retaliation; sanctions have limited the pool of buyers and there is little time to check them out; sale prices have been steeply discounted; and negotiations are being done virtually because fears of reprisals make it too risky to visit Russia in person.

With Moscow preparing a new law that is expected to come into force soon, allowing it to take control of the local businesses of Western companies that decide to leave, the stakes are getting higher.

"If you have not started the process already or if you still have doubts about it, then it is going to get harder," Mr Ladau told Reuters, speaking before Mr Putin's swoop on the Sakhalin oil and gas project.

"Russia has no interest in letting foreign companies out of the market easily."