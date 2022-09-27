Grab co-founder Anthony Tan tries to reassure investors after market plunge

SINGAPORE - Grab Holdings expects slower growth of 45 per cent to 55 per cent in 2023 as the South-east Asian internet giant adjusts to a market downturn and speeds up efforts to reverse years of losses.

Chief executive officer Anthony Tan kicked off the company’s first investor day by trying to reassure shareholders Grab was on the rebound.

The company, which posted revenue growth of 79 per cent last quarter, should break even in the second half of 2024 on an adjusted earnings basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). That excludes one-offs such as writedowns and exceptional items.

"Looking ahead, we're firing on all cylinders to improve our profitability trajectory," Mr Tan said at the company's event in Singapore on Tuesday. "Grab is trying to achieve this by growing our top line in a sustainable manner."

Its group adjusted Ebidta loss is expected to be US$380 million (S$546.7 million) for the second half of 2022, a 27 per cent improvement compared with the first half of the year.

Grab, long considered one of the rising stars of South-east Asia, has struggled since it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) in December. Its shares have tumbled more than 70 per cent as the company wracked up losses and the stock market soured on unprofitable tech ventures.

Grab, which counts Japan's SoftBank Group and Uber Technologies as two biggest shareholders, went public by merging with Altimeter Capital Management's Spac in what was originally a US$40 billion deal. Grab's market capitalisation has declined to US$10.8 billion (S$15.5 billion) as of the most recent close.

The company started out focused on the ride-hailing business and competed effectively against Uber. The US company ended up selling Grab its business in South-east Asia in return for a stake in its Singapore rival. Grab then launched an ambitious - and expensive - campaign to expand into adjacent businesses, including food delivery and finance. It also added everything from hotel bookings and health services to gifts and entertainment experiences to its app.

Mr Tan's vision of creating a so-called superapp for South-east Asia was aggressive, but led to extensive losses. Grab lost US$3.4 billion in 2021 and has piled up almost US$1 billion of losses in the first two quarters of this year.

Chief operating officer Alex Hungate said Grab will now have a more defined strategy, outlining an effort to make the company "South-east Asia's largest and most efficient on-demand platform that enables local commerce and mobility."

"This is not just a bunch of words on a page," Mr Hungate said. "This defines our strategy in a more focused way than we've ever defined before." BLOOMBERG, REUTERS