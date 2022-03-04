Grab loss swells to $1.49 billion in Q4; shares lose nearly $30 billion since listing

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Grab Holdings, South-east Asia's ride-hailing and delivery giant, reported a loss that almost doubled from a year ago after the company spent more on incentives to lure drivers and customers as the pandemic eases.

The Singapore-based firm fourth-quarter net loss swelled to US$1.1 billion (S$1.49 billion), from US$635 million, also hurt by non-cash interest costs and expenses related to its public listing, it said on Thursday (March 3). Analysts estimated a loss of US$645 million on average.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec 31 fell 44 per cent to US$122 million, affected by the incentives offered to users and drivers.

Grab - which counts SoftBank Group and Uber Technologies as its two biggest shareholders - has struggled to gain a steady footing since it became a publicly listed company in the United States through a merger with a blank-cheque company in December.

Its shares have plunged 63 per cent since the stock's debut, placing it among the Nasdaq Composite Index’s worst performers over that stretch. Thursday’s 37 per cent drop marked its biggest sell-off ever after as roughly 115 million shares changed hands, more than four-times the average over the past month.

The tailspin has wiped out US$22 billion (S$29.85 billion) from Grab's market capitalisation.

Grab has racked up losses since its founding and has yet to prove it can reach profitability. Its fortunes have ebbed and flowed along with Covid-19 infection rates and restrictions, which affect demand for rides and meal deliveries.

In all of 2021, its loss widened to US$3.4 billion from US$2.6 billion the previous year. Gross merchandise value, the sum of transactions across its platforms, totaled US$16.1 billion, compared with its projection of US$15 billion to US$15.5 billion.

Grab is trying to capture broader opportunities in the food services market to drive user growth. The online grocery market in South-east Asia is expected to almost triple to US$11.9 billion in 2025 from US$4.1 billion in 2020, according to Euromonitor International.

Average spend per user - GMV per monthly transaction user - on Grab platform grew 23 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Yet the growth isn't yet translating to earnings. Revenue booked from delivery last quarter was just US$1 million.

Grab deducts incentives that it offers to drivers and consumers from sales, and its quarterly revenue number fluctuates wildly depending on how much it spends on such efforts. It spent US$443.3 million on delivery incentives in the quarter, almost double from a year earlier.

Grab is also facing growing competition, including from Sea Ltd, South-east Asia's biggest internet company. More directly, its Indonesian ride-hailing rival, Gojek, merged with e-commerce provider PT Tokopedia to become GoTo. The combined entity is preparing for an initial public offering at home and in the US this year.