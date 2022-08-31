Grab-Singtel digital bank to launch savings account offering daily interest on Sept 5

SINGAPORE - The digital bank backed by Grab and Singtel on Wednesday (Aug 31) unveiled its savings account product - the first such bank to do so in Singapore.

GXS Bank said that from Sept 5, it's first financial product - GXS Savings Account - will be available in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, before rolling out in phases to selected employees, underbanked customers with GXS, Grab and Singtel, and other consumers.

GXS' chief executive Charles Wong said the bank aims to support the needs of entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and first jobbers.

"Over the coming months, we will also tackle other obstacles that hinder consumers and small businesses from reaching their goals sooner, such as growing their wealth or accessing credit," he said.

To encourage users to save, the GXS savings account enables interest to be earned daily. This will be credited to the account with every one cent earned. Traditional lenders’ savings accounts give out interest on a monthly basis, usually only at the end of the month.

For a start, GXS Bank customers can deposit up to only $5,000 into the savings account and earn daily interest of 0.08 per cent per annum.

If a customer wants to save up for specific purposes such as studying or a vacation, they can create a savings pocket under the account. This savings pocket fund can earn daily interest of up to 1.58 per cent per annum.

For now, there is no timeline on when these conditions will change.

GXS is one of two players to grab a digital full bank licence granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in December 2020.

The other licensed player is Trust Bank that is backed by Standard Chartered and NTUC. It is expected to unveil its offerings on Thursday.

With a full bank licence, digital banks can provide retail customers with services like accounts, deposits and credit and debit cards.

But digital banks will not have a physical presence and all banking services are to be done online.

Digital banks can also serve corporate clients.