Gojek and Tokopedia's GoTo soars as much as 23% on trading debut

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest technology company, surged on its first day of trading after raising US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) in one of the world's largest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

GoTo shares jumped as much as 23 per cent on Monday (April 11) and were up 15 per cent to 390 rupiah at 9.12am in Jakarta, valuing the company at about US$32 billion. The company sold stock in the IPO at 338 rupiah apiece.

Its listing bucks a global trend of companies scrapping or delaying IPOs because of worries about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates. It is the third-largest offering in Indonesia after Bukalapak.com and Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, known as Mitratel.

GoTo is now among the most valuable companies listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange along with Bank Central Asia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia at current price levels.

The company is the result of last year's merger between Indonesia's two most valuable Internet start-ups - ride-hailing provider Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia - which aimed to get more firepower against rivals in an increasingly cut-throat market. Over the years, the two had amassed a long list of investors, including Google, Tencent Holdings and Sequoia Capital India.

GoTo, a loss-making company, is among South-east Asian consumer Internet companies that are adding users at a rapid clip but have yet to generate sustainable profit. Still, GoTo is enjoying a leadership position in Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people whose mobile-savvy consumers are shopping on Tokopedia's platform and ordering rides and food via Gojek's app.

It all started in 2009, when Mr William Tanuwijaya, the son of a factory worker, made a bet on Indonesia's economic and Internet boom and founded Tokopedia - the name is a variant of the Indonesian word for "store". A year later, Mr Nadiem Makarim, a Harvard Business School graduate and former McKinsey & Co consultant, set up Gojek to arrange courier deliveries in Jakarta.

GoTo chief executive officer Andre Soelistyo joined Gojek in 2015 after working as an investor at private equity firm Northstar Group, which became the first institutional backer of the upstart. He and co-founder Kevin Aluwi were named co-CEOs of the ride-hailing company in October 2019, when Mr Makarim left to join the government as the nation's minister for education and culture.