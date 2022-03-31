Gojek and Tokopedia's GoTo to raise $1.5b in IPO at top end of price band

GoTo Group CEO Andre Soelistyo during an IPO event in Jakarta on March 15, 2022. PHOTO: GOTO GROUP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, said on Thursday (March 31) it plans to raise US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the offer in the top half of its indicative range after receiving regulatory approval.

GoTo, formed last year by the merger of ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia, surprised some investors and analysts when it launched its IPO process earlier this month, braving turbulence in global equity markets.

"We are pleased with the investor response, which has remained resilient, despite global macro and market volatility," GoTo Group chief executive Andre Soelistyo said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that GoTo had received sufficient investor orders for its IPO, which could raise at least US$1.1 billion within its targeted price band.

