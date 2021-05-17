Gojek, Tokopedia merge to form Indonesian tech giant GoTo

SINGAPORE (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday (May 17) in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking a US$18 billion (S$24 billion) merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group, named GoTo.

Gojek co-chief executive officer Andre Soelistyo will head the combined app giant. Patrick Cao, president of Tokopedia, will retain that title at the new entity. William Tanuwijaya, CEO of Tokopedia, will continue to lead the online shopping pioneer he founded in 2009, while Gojek co-CEO Kevin Aluwi will continue to helm ride-hailing and delivery giant Gojek. Group CEO Soelistyo will head the payments and financial services unit GoTo Financial.

Alibaba Group Holding and SoftBank Group are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings.

The deal comes as Gojek and Tokopedia seek to boost profitability some 10 years after they were founded by offering a bouquet of services under a single platform, extending a regional trend.

Gojek and Tokopedia have been in discussions for a possible merger since late December after Gojek's negotiations with rival Grab Holdings collapsed.

Grab last month agreed to go public in the US through a combination with Altimeter Growth Corp, the largest-ever merger with a blank-cheque company. Meanwhile Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.