Gazprom trading arm risks rattling energy markets from Europe to Asia

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The trading arm of Russia's gas giant Gazprom is under increasing pressure as clients and peers flee in response to the war in Ukraine, posing a risk for energy markets across Europe and Asia.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading, which has a unit in Singapore, is a huge trader of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power across Europe and Asia. It procures and trades wholesale energy from many sources, not just Russia.

The company is facing liquidity problems as banks delay its transactions and peers refuse to deal with it, according to people familiar with the matter.

Little known to the general public, Gazprom Marketing & Trading has revenues almost on par with the trading arm of Centrica, the UK's top energy supplier. If it goes out of business, it would bring down its UK retail arm, a supplier to the National Health Service. The threat is so acute that the UK government has made plans to nationalise the business, known as Gazprom Energy.

But Gazprom Marketing & Trading's failure would upend markets beyond its UK domicile.

It holds billions of euros worth of hedges for Wingas GmbH, a sister company that's one of Germany's largest gas suppliers, said the people. Losing these transactions would force the company, owned by Gazprom's German arm, to purchase energy for its clients at current high prices.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading also has units in Mexico, Switzerland, France, the United States, according to its website.

GM&T Singapore accesses LNG for marketing across the Asia Pacific region, improving the flexibility and value of the Russian LNG supplied from the Gazprom majority-controlled Sakhalin-2 project, the website says.

The backlash to Gazprom Marketing & Trading is happening even though the company hasn't directly been hit by Western sanctions. The UK this week included Gazprombank - which processes some energy deals - in its list of banned entities. While European countries including Austria and Germany have so far opposed penalties on oil and gas, traders fear the trading unit could be next.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading said it sources gas "in the European wholesale markets in exactly the same way as other market participants, and since the first quarter of 2021 we have not received gas under long-term contracts with Russia." Wingas declined to comment.

European energy markets have been extremely volatile, with gas prices surging as much as 79 per cent in just one day earlier this month. Chaos would worsen if the company - with revenues of £2.6 billion (S$4.7 billion) in 2020 - fails, potentially defaulting on deals and forcing customers to step into the market to buy gas and electricity at prices several times higher than normal.

The LNG market would also feel the pinch. Gazprom Marketing & Trading has a subsidiary dedicated to trading the super-chilled fuel. In 2020, that unit had an international portfolio of supply and purchase deals including accords to take cargoes from the Sakhalin Energy plant in Russia's far east and Yamal LNG in the country's Arctic. It is also the sole marketer of product from a floating liquefaction plant in Cameroon.

The LNG business traded 113 cargoes in 2020. For comparison, German utility giant Uniper handled 225 loads in the same period.

Europe is laying out urgent plans to cut its reliance on Russian oil and gas as quickly as possible, no easy feat for a continent that has spent decades developing a heavy energy dependence on Moscow. Many companies, including giants like Shell and BP, are also "self sanctioning" by choosing not to sign new contracts for Russian supplies.