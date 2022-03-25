Oil drops 2% as EU fails to boycott Russian crude

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Crude prices slid 2 per cent on Thursday (March 24) after the European Union (EU) could not agree on a plan to boycott Russian oil and on reports that exports from Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal could partially resume.

EU leaders are set to agree at a two-day summit starting on Thursday to jointly buy natural gas as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels, with some saying they would not comply with Moscow's demand to buy oil and gas using roubles.

But EU countries remain divided on whether to sanction Russian oil and gas directly, a move already taken by the United States.

Brent futures fell US$2.57 or 2.1 per cent to settle at US$119.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$2.59 or 2.3 per cent to settle at US$112.34.

On Wednesday, both benchmarks closed at their highest since March 8.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 has prompted the EU to pledge to slash reliance on Russian fossil fuels by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) offered Kyiv new military assistance and assigned more troops to its eastern flank as London and Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow.

But without an EU embargo of Russian oil, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said sanctions were unlikely to have a major impact on the oil market.

As the EU remains split on imposing outright bans on Russian oil, analysts at Rystad Energy said India and China could import more Russian barrels to boost their refined products output.

The United States and its allies, meanwhile, were discussing a possible further coordinated release of oil from storage to help calm oil markets.

Also weighing on crude prices, the US dollar strengthened for the fourth time in five sessions. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil prices fell further after ICE increased margins for May Brent crude futures by 19 per cent effective March 25, the third margin update this year.