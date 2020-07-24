Dyson to cut 900 jobs globally, mostly in retail and customer service

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Vacuum cleaner company Dyson said on Thursday (July 23) it will cut 900 jobs around the world due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on consumer demand.

About 600 positions will be eliminated from the company's UK operations, a company spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. The cutbacks focus on retail and customer service staff, the spokesman said. The company said employees will be redeployed to different jobs where possible.

Dyson employs 14,000 people globally, 4,000 of whom are based in Britain.

The pandemic accelerated changes in consumer behavior and requires changes in how the company engages with customers and sells its products, the spokesman said.

The Malmesbury, England-based company designs and manufactures appliances like vacuum cleaners and fans. It abandoned plans to make electric vehicles last year.

Dyson developed a medical ventilator from scratch at the start of the pandemic, which founder James Dyson later said the government did not need.

It has not used public money nor the British government's job retention scheme during the crisis.

Dyson is the latest firm to detail job cuts in Britain as the pandemic roils global markets: Walgreens Boots Alliance, John Lewis, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Airbus have also let thousands of workers go in recent weeks.