Dyson to end electric car project, EDB says disruption to firm's Singapore workforce is minimal

SINGAPORE - Electrical appliance giant Dyson is closing its automotive division as the company’s electric car is not commercially viable, the company said on Thursday evening (Oct 10).

As Dyson’s decision not to pursue the electric vehicle business was taken at an early stage, the disruption to its operations and workforce in Singapore will be minimal, the Republic’s Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a statement on the same evening.

Mr James Dyson, founder of the British company that is known for its vacuum cleaners, said in an e-mail to employees: “Though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable.

“We have been through a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far.”

Mr Dyson added that the company is working to find alternative roles within Dyson for as many of its staff in the automotive division as possible, and that it has enough vacancies to “absorb most of (them) in its Home business”.

“For those who cannot, or do not wish to, find alternative roles, we will support them fairly and with the respect deserved,” he said. “This is a challenging time for our colleagues and I appreciate your understanding and sensitivity as we consult with those who are affected.”

In October last year, the billionaire British inventor unveiled his plan to build an electric car plant in Singapore. It was expected to be completed next year, with the first vehicles to be ready in 2021.

Mr Dyson said in his e-mail on Thursday that the company will continue its £2.5 billion (S$4.25 billion) investment programme into new technology and grow The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology.

It will continue to expand at Malmesbury and Hullavington, which are both in Britain, as well as in Singapore and other global locations.

Dyson will also focus on manufacturing solid state batteries and other fundamental technologies that it has identified. These include sensing technologies, vision systems, robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Mr Dyson said that the company will continue to “deepen our roots both in the UK and Singapore”.

EDB’s assistant managing director Tan Kong Hwee said in a Thursday statement that Dyson has chosen to focus on growing its core home business, including new product categories, and on the development of its battery technology.

Even so, Mr Tan said that Singapore will play an important role in Dyson’s growth plans.

This will lead to the creation of job opportunities in the company’s headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing teams, as well as the development of capabilities in the fundamental technologies that Dyson identified.

“Singapore and Dyson have enjoyed a strong partnership for more than 10 years and we look forward to building on this partnership,” he said.