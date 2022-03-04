Asia stocks slide on report of nuclear plant shelling in Ukraine; STI opens down 0.7%

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks and US equity futures slid on Friday (March 4) amid reports that Russian troops were shelling a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Japan's Nikkei index tumbled 2.2 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.4 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.2 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index opened at 0.7 per cent lower.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 360 points, or around 1 per cent. Those for the S&P 500 declined 1.3 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures moved down 1.3 per cent.

Perceived safe havens like US bonds and gold rose.

Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield falling below 1.8 per cent. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields is the least since March 2020. The flatter curve points to expectations for slower economic expansion from the elevated cost of commodities such as oil.

Gold was at US$1,942.48 an ounce, up 0.4 per cent.

Oil resumed an advance, scaling US$110 a barrel and on course for the biggest weekly surge in almost two years. The prospect of a supply boost from Iran had tempered the rally on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4 per cent to US$110.22 a barrel.

Energy, metal and grain costs have soared as the world increasingly shuns Russia's oil and other resources over its invasion of Ukraine.

Traders are also evaluating the monetary policy outlook. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the Fed is set to start a series of interest rate hikes to curb inflation, while indicating that it will move judiciously.

Moscow's military action and the push by the United States and its allies to turn Russia's markets and economy into a pariah are creating a range of risks. They include high raw material costs, damage to global confidence that can sap investment and the potential for credit stress to ripple through markets.

Slowing profit growth, tightening liquidity and valuations that are not yet cheap were already challenges and "what you are seeing on the geopolitical front is only exacerbating those issues", Mr Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, said on Bloomberg Television.