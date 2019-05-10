Asia stocks rise after Trump says China's Xi wrote him a 'beautiful letter'as tariff hikes loom; STI up 0.7%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Asian shares climbed and US equity futures fluctuated on Friday (May 10) as investors prepared for news on pivotal US-China trade talks, with tariff hikes set to kick within hours. The yuan remains near its weakest since January.

S&P 500 Index futures swung from a drop of as much as 0.2 per cent to a gain as much as 0.6 per cent in the first half hour of trading Friday, mirroring even greater fluctuations seen on Wall Street overnight. Global stocks are heading for their worst week since December as the tariff clock ticks down, though benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul saw gains Friday morning.

Japan's Topix index rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:08am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6 per cent.

Singapore stocks also advanced, with the Straits Times Index up 22.02 points or 0.7 per cent 3,291.72 as of 9:52am.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.2 per cent. The underlying gauge fell 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

High-level negotiations in Washington, led by Vice Premier Liu He on the Chinese side, have ended their Thursday session and are set to continue Friday, Reuters reported. Investors are also looking for any read-out on an expected telephone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, after Trump said he received a "beautiful letter" from his counterpart and flagged that they'd probably talk by phone.

US tariff hikes are scheduled for 12:01am New York time - midday on Friday in Singapore - with China retaliation expected soon after.

"Deal, no-deal means the sentiment could actually sharply rebound" on news of an agreement, said Ben Emons, managing director for global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors, on Bloomberg Television. "Or we get a significant deterioration" in case of a breakdown, he said. "There's still a conviction in the market that this deal will happen, it just takes more time perhaps."

Emons added that, assuming tariff hikes proceed, investor focus will shift to economic data, such as May retail sales and consumer confidence. If the trade war proves to have a significant impact on growth, it will affect the outlook for the Federal Reserve, which could take "an even more neutral stance, if not accommodative.''

As was the case during trade-war flare-ups last year, China's stocks have been harder hit than other markets. The Shanghai Composite Index is down more than 7 per cent this week, while the S&P 500 is on a 2.5 per cent loss. China's yuan is down 1.5 per cent for the week in offshore trading, while the yen has appreciated more than 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, simmering geopolitical tension elsewhere this week - from North Korea testing missiles again to renewed stress between America and Iran - have added to the cautious mood. The lira remained volatile after Turkey's central bank unexpectedly raised borrowing costs for the country's lenders.