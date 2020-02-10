Asia stocks drop as coronavirus spreads; STI down 0.9%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Asian shares fell along with US stock futures as markets opened on Monday (Feb 10) at the start of a week that may prove crucial in determining the trajectory of coronavirus cases, and in turn the prospects for a V-shaped economic recovery.

Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.7 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index retreated 132 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.5 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index sank 1.3 per cent after the opening bell. It was trading down 27.90 points or 0.9 per cent at 3,153.58 as of 9:28am.

On Friday, Singapore raised its coronavirus alert level and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China.

Futures on the S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent as of 9:03am in Tokyo.

With cases within and outside of China continuing to increase, investors will be monitoring whether the rate of change kicks up a gear.

"This coronavirus seems to be going on for longer, is infecting more people and the hit to growth will be longer," Diana Mousina, an economist at AMP Capital Investors, told Bloomberg TV in Sydney. "You won't be able to recoup all of the negative impacts in the first quarter."

The losses extended from Wall Street on Friday where the Dow fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 and Nadaq dropped 0.5 per cent.

"Markets will be sensitive to coronavirus news, as factories and ports in China reopen. The extent to which that is achievable will indicate the level of ongoing disruption," ANZ economists wrote in a note.

As Chinese authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break a large number of workplaces and schools are still likely to remain closed and many white-collar employees will work from home.

Worries about the hit to the world's second-largest economy has hurt investor risk appetite though confidence in China's ability to contain the epidemic has prevented sharp losses.

China's central bank has taken a raft of measures to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity. From Monday, it will provide special funds for banks to re-lend to businesses working to combat the virus.

Despite the measures, many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns as authorities ordered virtual lockdowns, cancelled flights, closed factories and shut schools.

The yen strengthened against the US dollar on track for a second straight day of gains. It was last at 109.61 yen per dollar.

The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy for China plays, briefly hit an 11-year low of US$0.6679. It fell 0.2 per cent last week to clock its six straight weekly loss.

Oil prices slipped as Russia said it would need more time before committing to output cuts along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers amid falling demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus.

Since Jan. 17, oil prices have fallen by 14 per cent while copper has is down around 10 per cent.

Brent crude futures declined 52 cents to us$53.95 a barrel, while US crude futures slipped 45 cents to us$49.87 a barrel.

US gold futures added 0.3per cent at US$1,577.5 an ounce. Spot gold was higher at US$1,574.4.