Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths, over 2,600 new cases

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 91 to 871 as of Sunday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Monday (Feb 10).

There had been a further 2,618 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 29,631.

Most of the new deaths were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 73 new deaths on Sunday, up from 63 on Saturday. A total of 681 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,921 on Sunday, up from 1,379 on Saturday.

China has spent 31.6 billion yuan (S$6.2 billion) to control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Liu Kun said.

About 71.9 billion yuan of fiscal funds have been allocated to the epidemic, including ensuring medical care and outbreak control measures are in place, Mr Liu said on Sunday.

The central government's fiscal authorities will continue to offer favourable policies to curb the spread of the virus, Mr Liu said in remarks posted on the finance ministry's website.

Meanwhile, an advance team of World Health Organisation (WHO) experts has left for Beijing to investigate China's coronavirus epidemic, the Geneva-based agency said on Sunday.

Related Story Coronavirus: Get latest updates

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made a trip to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission.

But it has taken nearly two weeks to get the government’s green light on its composition, which was not announced, other than to say that WHO veteran Dr Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and emergencies expert, was heading it.