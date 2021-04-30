Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim handed 23 more charges; turns up in court after 3 no-shows

SINGAPORE - After three no-shows in State Courts to face 23 new charges of forgery-related offences, Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin finally showed up on Friday morning (April 30) in a wheelchair.

He initially did not enter the dock - a point noted by the court. "Is there any reason why the accused is not in the dock?," the District Judge asked. He was then wheeled into the dock for the charges to be read to him.

The frail-looking 79-year-old former oil tycoon - better known as O.K. Lim - had been deemed unfit to attend court a day earlier by his doctor as he had been diagnosed with acute and chronic sinusitis. The court on Wednesday was told Mr Lim required surgery but had not yet had an operation as he has been on blood thinner medication Plavix.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Navin Naidu told the court on Friday that all 23 charges had been read and explained to him, and that prosecution is not asking for an increase in Lim's bail.

His $3 million court bail was extended on Friday. The next mention of the charges will be on June 24 at 9am.

Abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.