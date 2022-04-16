The shrinking global breadbasket

Feed more hungry people for less money - help them plant!

Rein Paulsen

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

A few weeks ago, we all woke up to a global milieu that we thought belonged to history. Billions of people have already struggled through the last two years; acute hunger skyrocketed and the threat of famine once again returned.

Now, with war impacting a major global breadbasket that supplies many regions with staple food exports, international food commodities markets are being disrupted even further. Countries around the world are coming to grips with the fact that our interconnected global economy and planet-spanning food supply chains are more fragile than we thought.

Across the world, countries that rely on food imports are worried - rightly so. Millions of people - often in rural, agricultural areas - are contending with high levels of hunger and food insecurity, no longer able to get a crop in the ground, unsure of where their next meal is coming from, perhaps selling off hard-to-replace assets like livestock or tools - in essence, their futures - to buy one more week of food.

Even before the war in Ukraine, the numbers of people suffering food insecurity across our fragile and interconnected planet were already staggering. Yet despite record humanitarian spending, nothing has stemmed the seemingly inexorable upward march of acute hunger. Now, surging prices threaten to raise the food import bills of scores of countries and push up the number of people who do not consume enough caloric energy to live normal lives, by as many as 13 million people during the course of just this year.

Today, we are bracing ourselves for the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine on crises elsewhere in the world. Urgent agricultural activities will feed more people, for less money.

Malaysia suffers fallout of Ukraine war

Editorial

Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

The eruption of the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid-19 pandemic has ruptured the supply chains of many everyday necessities, from the production and transportation of raw materials to retail sales, triggering a significant inflationary pressure.

As both Russia and Ukraine are major energy and farm produce exporters, the war between them is set to dramatically disrupt the supply of major commodities worldwide.

Talking about food production, both Russia and Ukraine export some 30 per cent of the world's food, and this shortfall can never be filled by other countries in a short span of time. Russia was the world's second-largest food producer in 2020 at 134 million tonnes, almost 15 per cent of the global total.

Meanwhile, Ukraine exported US$22.2 billion (S$30 billion) worth of agricultural products, about 45 per cent of the country's total exports. Countries like India, Egypt, Turkey, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Germany and Poland rely heavily on Ukraine for maize, wheat, sunflower oil and soya. These countries will now have to look for alternative sources of food, and at significantly steeper prices!

The war has also negatively impacted Ukraine's spring sowing season. The global food crisis is not just a possibility but an ongoing process now, and the situation will only get worse in the year to come.

Malaysia's palm oil prices have hit historical highs in recent months, and due to tight supply of food globally, local food prices have climbed steadily. As we import more than 25 per cent of our food, a global food supply inequilibrium could be a prime moving force for spiralling inflation here.

Russia is also the world's largest fertiliser exporter at 15 per cent of the global total. The war is not going to spread to Malaysia in any way, but the prices of crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers and agricultural products will all go up drastically, triggering globalised inflationary chain effects.