What next for bankrupt Sri Lanka under a new leader?

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka's parliament elected six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the crisis-wracked country's new president on Wednesday (July 20).

He replaces Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned last week after months of protests.

AFP looks at how the bankrupt South Asian nation's economy collapsed, and what could come next as the seasoned Wickremesinghe inherits the complicated, corrupt and often violent political system.

In his acceptance speech, Wickremesinghe on Wednesday urged all parties to sink their differences and join him in pulling the country out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

How bad are things in Sri Lanka?

The UN has warned that Sri Lanka is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe with months of food, fuel and medicines shortages beginning to bite.

More than five out of every six families are eating less food, according to the World Food Programme, while schools and non-essential government institutions are closed for weeks to reduce commuting and save fuel.

Motorists queue for hours on the rare occasion petrol or diesel are available, and the country is enduring lengthy power cuts as the government has no money to import oil for generators.

Even according to official figures, inflation has crossed 50 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic devastated both tourism and overseas remittances, two of the country's economic mainstays, with problems exacerbated by policy blunders.

More than half of the country's crops failed after Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned agrochemical imports last year. The ban was lifted after six months, but fertiliser is yet to return.

Sri Lanka declared itself bankrupt in mid-April when the government defaulted on its US$51 billion (S$71 billion) foreign debt.

What will Wickremesinghe do?

The pro-West Wickremesinghe has already begun talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is banking on bilateral aid from Japan, China and India to tide over till a bailout is secured.

While an agreement with the IMF may be months away, Wickremesinghe has said he wants to unveil a new budget for 2022 in August as allocations made last year were totally out of whack.

"The data in the budget for 2022 by the previous government is not credible," Wickremesinghe told parliament earlier this month.

The debt statistics may also have been understated, he added, calling for urgent financial reforms.