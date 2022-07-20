Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe voted in as next president

BANGALORE - Sri Lanka's Parliament voted for Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe as president on Wednesday (July 20), replacing Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad during the country's dire economic crisis.

Mr Wickremesinghe, hitherto caretaker prime minister, had been acting president since July 15 when Mr Rajapaksa sent in his resignation from Singapore.

The six-time prime minister was also the most unpopular candidate in the race, as protesters nationwide see him as a stand-in for Mr Rajapaksa.

Speaking in Parliament soon after the voting, Mr Wickremesinghe said he had spent 45 years - "a lifetime" - in Parliament, and called on his opponents to join him in solving Sri Lanka's problems.

For the first time in 44 years, Sri Lanka's 225-member Parliament directly elected a president.

The other nominees in the triangular contest were former media minister Dullas Alahapperuma from an independent faction in the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party.

Mr Alahapperuma received 82 votes and Mr Dissanayake garnered three votes. Two MPs abstained and two votes were invalid.

After 223 legislators cast their secret paper ballot on Wednesday morning, Mr Wickremesinghe won with 134 votes.

He is not from the SLPP, but the only parliamentarian from its once-rival United National Party (UNP).

The SLPP, which has the majority despite defections, backed him, since Mr Rajapaksa had appointed him as prime minister in May following his brother Mahinda's resignation under nationwide pressure from protesters.

A day before the vote, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew his candidacy and said his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which has around 50 seats, would back Mr Alahapperuma "for the greater good of my country".

The SJB, the Tamil National Alliance that represents the Tamil minority, and other parties threw their weight behind Mr Alahapperuma.