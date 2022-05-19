Sri Lanka enters default and warns inflation may surge to 40%

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis.

Policy makers had flagged to creditors that the nation wouldn't be able to make payments until the debt is restructured, and is therefore in pre-emptive default, central bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said at a briefing Thursday (May 19).

The coupon payments, originally due April 18, were worth US$78 million (S$108 million) combined on notes due in 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has been mired in turmoil amid surging inflation - which Weerasinghe sees accelerating to 40 per cent in coming months - a plummeting currency and an economic crisis that has left the country short of the hard currency it needs to import food and fuel.

Public anger has boiled over into violent protests and led the government to announce last month it would halt payments on its US$12.6 billion pile of foreign debt to preserve cash for essential goods.

That marks the nation's first sovereign debt default since it gained independence from Britain in 1948.

Its bonds are among the worst performers in the world this year and trade deep in distressed territory, with holders bracing for losses approaching 60 US cents on the dollar.

Many of Sri Lanka's bonds have so-called cross-default clauses, which drag all the outstanding dollar debt into default if there's a missed payment in a single bond.

On the debt due in 2023 and 2028, the clause is triggered if any payment that exceeds US$25 million is not met.

The country was already declared in selective default by S&P Global Ratings in late April.

Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout and needs to negotiate a debt restructuring with creditors.

The country has previously said it needs between US$3 billion and US$4 billion this year to pull itself out of crisis.

"It's not a surprise," said Guido Chamorro, the co-head of emerging-market hard-currency debt at Pictet Asset Management, which holds Sri Lankan bonds. "It was well flagged and mostly priced with most bonds priced in the high 30s."

Weerasinghe said on Thursday that he'd like to see a Finance Minister appointed to sign off on any aid agreements.