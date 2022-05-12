Sri Lanka leader names opponent Ranil Wickremesinghe as PM in push for unity

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Ranil Wickremesinghe, a veteran lawmaker and former premier, has been named Sri Lanka’s next prime minister days after the last incumbent, the brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned in the face of escalating anger with the deepening economic crisis.

The president’s media unit confirmed the appointment on Thursday (May 12) in a text message. No other details were immediately available.

The announcement may bring a modicum of stability to the country, which is on the verge of bankruptcy and needs a government to lead bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The country’s central bank chief has threatened to resign if political order isn’t restored urgently.

A lawyer by training, Wickremesinghe was first elected as a lawmaker in 1977.

He’s viewed as something of a survivor in the island nation’s politics. He’s served as minister in several governments and first served as premier in the early 1990s. He had an unbroken streak in parliament until 2020, when his party was trounced after the Easter Sunday bombings.

Wickremesinghe’s United National Party didn’t win a single seat in the election, which brought the Rajapaksas back to power, but he was able to return as lawmaker in 2021 through a system where parties with enough votes can nominate a member under the ‘national list’.

He has found issue with Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s economic policies, pointing to falling foreign-currency reserves and flagging early on that the the government should seek help from the IMF.

Wickremesinghe has been criticised by other Sri Lankan politicians in the past for his neo-liberal economic view, including striking a free trade agreement with Singapore.

This would be Wickremesinghe’s sixth stint as prime minister.

His most recent turn at the job ended in 2019 when he had served under then-president Maithripala Sirisena, the leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which was part of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s coalition. He later went independent.

Sri Lanka is in the worst economic tailspin of its independent history. With inflation touching 30 per cent, the crisis has also turned into a political risk for the ruling Rajapaksa family.

Shortages of everything, from food to basic medicines, have brought angry citizens to the streets over the last many weeks.

On Monday, the largely peaceful protests took a violent turn with government supporters attacking demonstrators.

Then-prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned but that didn’t cool the anger. The protesters have long been demanding that the president step down as well and the constitution be amended to curtail the sweeping powers of his office.

Widespread arson and clashes were reported from several parts of the country while homes and properties of several government lawmakers were set on fire.

At least nine people, including one ruling party MP, were killed in the violence. Since then the military has been called in to help police maintain law along with powers to shoot rioters. A nationwide curfew is also in place.

On Wednesday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa side-stepped demands for his resignation as president but promised a new prime minister and cabinet within the week.

He also said that once political stability was restored he would discuss with all political parties steps to return greater power to parliament and trim the reach of the executive presidency.