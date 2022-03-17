Sri Lanka economy being crushed by war in Ukraine

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's war in Ukraine, which has caused a humanitarian crisis and convulsed global financial markets, is now threatening to crush a US$81 billion (S$110 billion) economy more than 4,000 miles away in the Indian Ocean.

Hit by soaring oil import costs and a dip in tourism revenue, Sri Lanka is racing to avert a default amid dwindling foreign exchange holdings.

With inflation already at 15 per cent - the worst in Asia - the conflict is only making it harder for the tropical island located off the southern tip of India. Fuel shortages and blackouts lasting as long as seven hours have become daily routine, while the wait gets longer at gas stations where prices surged almost 50 per cent this month.

The authorities are struggling to contain the crisis. They have raised interest rates, devalued the local currency and placed curbs on non-essential imports.

But with a meagre US$2 billion in forex reserves and US$7 billion in debt payments due this year, the battle is turning uphill. The government this week finally abandoned its reluctance to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to fulfill Sri Lanka's obligations.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict could not have come at a worse time for Sri Lanka, which is still recovering from a brutal 30-year ethnic strife that ended in 2009. The South Asian country has sought to revive growth since, spending millions on tourism infrastructure, until the pandemic dealt a blow to its plans.

The crisis also showed how Russia's war is putting some of the fragile developing economies at risk and imperiling decades of efforts to lift millions out of poverty.

In South Asia, other vulnerable countries include Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan, said Bloomberg Economics economist Ankur Shukla. Though direct trade and financial linkages with Russia and Ukraine are limited, the "price and supply shocks are powerful", he wrote in a note on March 9.

With a population of about 22 million, Sri Lanka is a net importer of goods from medicine to fuel. In December last year, petroleum products accounted for about 20 per cent of inbound shipments and the cost jumped 88 per cent from a year earlier. The increase in oil prices this year is adding to the burden.

The country has also been paying off external debt it piled on to help rebuild an economy scarred by the bloody civil war between the majority Buddhist Sinhalese and a Tamil minority that is predominantly Hindu. That has been draining its forex reserves.