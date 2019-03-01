Pakistan has released captured air force pilot to India: Indian media

NEW DELHI - India's air force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was handed over on Friday (March 1) by Pakistan to Indian officials, according to The Hindu newspaper, quoting news agency IANS.

He was handed over to Indian High Commission officials at Pakistan's Wagah border, Indian officials were quoted as saying by the newspaper.

There were, however, conflicting reports on whether he has already crossed over to India.

A documentation issue caused a delay, India Today reported.

Mr Abhinandan’s plane came down on Wednesday after a dogfight with a Pakistani jet, two eyewitnesses told Reuters.

Islamabad’s “peace gesture” of freeing the pilot comes after tensions with New Delhi over Kashmir escalated this week to their highest level in years.

Thousands of Indians, some waving flags and singing, gathered to give a hero’s welcome to the pilot from Chennai, who has emerged as the face of the latest stand-off between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Mr Abhinandan’s parents were given a standing ovation by fellow passengers as they boarded a flight to Amritsar near the Wagah border crossing to welcome their son.

Meanwhile, officials have hailed the pilot's bravery.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. India is proud of you.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman Welcome home sweet home”.