Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts

MALE (REUTERS) - A day after coal and fertiliser billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows.

In Italy, four days later, authorities seized another of Mr Melnichenko's vessels - the world's largest sailing yacht, estimated by Italian financial police to be worth US$578 million (S$786 million).

Switching off devices that allow authorities to track a ship's whereabouts can help keep yachts out of their sight.

But in Maldives, the chances of action against the property of sanctioned oligarchs are in any case slim, according to interviews with a dozen people familiar with internal discussions about how to respond to US and European financial sanctions, including government ministers, diplomats and experts in the country's superyacht industry.

The cautious approach by authorities in Maldives to enforcing the sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine means that the Indian Ocean island nation has emerged as an attractive destination for yacht-owning Russian oligarchs.

Mr Melnichenko's vessel is one of six Russian-linked yachts that have glided between Maldives' atolls, south-west of India, since Western nations hit some oligarchs with sanctions in response to the Feb 24 invasion.

Three of the yachts obscured their live locations, changed reported destinations or moved into international waters, according to data supplied by MarineTraffic, a marine analytics provider.

The idea of seizing yachts is "far-fetched," because Maldives legal system is not robust enough, the country's chief prosecutor, Mr Hussain Shameem, said in an interview, adding that authorities could not easily confiscate visiting vessels unless a crime was committed under local law.

Requests for comment about the deactivating of Motor Yacht A's location devices and its current ownership status, sent to Mr Melnichenko's spokesperson as well as his charitable foundation, fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK - two companies he resigned from in March - went unanswered.

Last month, his spokesperson told Reuters the businessman would dispute the sanctions, adding that he had no political affiliations.

The 119-metre (390-foot) Motor Yacht A features crystal furniture and three swimming pools, photos released by its builder show, and it has been valued in specialist boating publications at US$300 million. Mr Melnichenko's wife has said she was involved in the interior design.

A spokesperson for Mr Melnichenko in 2017 acknowledged in a statement to the BBC that the sailing yacht belonged to his boss. Both vessels were styled by Philippe Starck, the renowned French designer.