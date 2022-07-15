Main contenders for Sri Lanka's next President

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - The race to select Sri Lanka's next president has begun as Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after fleeing to Singapore.

The support of both lawmakers and protesters will be crucial for the new leader.

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic and political crisis since its independence in 1948. The country's Parliament will meet on Saturday (July 15) to start the process of selecting the next president.

Here are the leading contenders for the job:

Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73