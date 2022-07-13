How Sri Lanka spiralled into the current crisis

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mr Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday (July 13) and arrived at Male, the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.

The country's parliamentary speaker had said that Mr Rajapaksa would step down after violent protests last Saturday when demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.

Anti-government protesters angry over power blackouts, shortages of basic goods and rising prices have long demanded that Mr Rajapaksa steps down, but the retired military officer had resisted the demands for months, invoking emergency powers in an attempt to maintain control.

The violence and political chaos gripping the island nation of 22 million comes amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a rescue plan, as well as proposals to restructure its sovereign debt, both of which could be thrown into disarray.

How did it come to this?

Analysts say that economic mismanagement by successive governments has weakened Sri Lanka's public finances, leaving national expenditure in excess of income and the production of tradable goods and services at inadequate levels.

The situation was exacerbated by deep tax cuts enacted by the Rajapaksa government soon after it took office in 2019.

Months later, the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

That wiped out much of Sri Lanka's revenue base, most notably from the lucrative tourism industry, while remittances from nationals working abroad dropped and were further sapped by an inflexible foreign exchange rate.

Rating agencies, concerned about government finances and its inability to repay large foreign debt, downgraded Sri Lanka's credit ratings from 2020 onwards, eventually locking the country out of international financial markets.

To keep the economy afloat, the government leaned heavily on its foreign exchange reserves, eroding them by more than 70 per cent in two years.

The crisis has crippled Sri Lanka, once seen as a model for a developing economy. Fuel shortages have led to long queues at filling stations as well as frequent blackouts, and hospitals have run short of medicine. Runaway inflation reached 54.6 per cent last month and could rise to 70 per cent, the central bank has said.