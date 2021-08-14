Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani appeals for help as Taleban near Kabul

KABUL (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Afghanistan's US-backed President Ashraf Ghani said he is turning to the international community for help as resurgent Taleban militants make rapid territorial gains in the vacuum left by departing US and Nato troops.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday (Aug 14), Mr Ghani said he was in talks with world leaders to discuss the situation in the country, where in only a matter of weeks the Taleban have captured key provincial capitals and secured customs border posts, bleeding his government of precious revenue.

Mr Ghani offered few specifics in his speech and it was not immediately clear what help he was expecting from the West and his regional neighbors.

Most foreign troops have already left and the remainder are set to exit by Aug 31, as US President Joe Biden follows through on former president Donald Trump's promise to wind down America's longest war.

Mr Ghani expressed concern about the condition of the thousands of internal refugees who have fled to the safety of the national capital over the last few weeks. The crisis threatens to spill outside the country's borders and send waves of refugees to its neighbours and as far afield as Europe.

The President gave no sign of responding to a Taleban demand that he resign for any talks on a ceasefire and a political settlement, saying “re-integration of the security and defence forces is our priority, and serious measures are being taken in this regard”.

He spoke soon after the insurgents took Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province that is 70km south of Kabul, according to a local provincial council member.

The Taleban did not face much resistance, the provincial council member told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country’s second- and third-biggest cities.

American troops have begun flying in to Kabul to help in the evacuation of embassy personnel and other civilians, a US official said.

The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops.

“They have arrived, their arrival will continue ‘til tomorrow,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

An infantry brigade combat team will also move out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed, the Pentagon has said.

Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away.

An Afghan government official confirmed on Friday that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taleban control as US-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

Herat in the west, near the border with Iran, also fell to the hardline Islamist group.

Kandahar’s loss was a heavy blow to the government. It is the heartland of the Taleban - ethnic Pashtun fighters who emerged in 1994 amid the chaos of civil war – and is close to the town of Spin Boldak, one of the two main entry points into Pakistan and a major source of tax revenues.

Burning documents

A US defence official said before the fall of Pul-e-Alam that there was concern that the Taleban – ousted from power in 2001 after the Sept 11 attacks on the US – could make a move on Kabul within days.

“Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly ... if you just look at what the Taleban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Some embassies have begun to burn sensitive material ahead of evacuating, diplomats said.

The US embassy in the Afghan capital informed staff that burn bins and an incinerator were available to destroy material including papers and electronic devices to “reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” according to an advisory seen by Reuters.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that “Afghanistan is spinning out of control” and urged all parties to do more to protect civilians.

“This is the moment to halt the offensive. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war, or the isolation of Afghanistan,” Mr Guterres told reporters in New York.

Many people in the capital were stocking up on rice and other food as well as first aid, residents said. Visa applications at embassies were running in the tens of thousands, officials said.

The explosion in fighting has raised fears of a refugee crisis and a rollback of gains in human rights. Some 400,000 civilians have been forced from their homes this year, 250,000 of them since May, a UN official said.

Of Afghanistan’s major cities, the government still holds Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border in the east, in addition to Kabul.

The speed of the Taliban’s gains has led to recriminations over the US withdrawal, which was negotiated last year under the administration of US President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor, Mr Donald Trump.

Mr Biden said this week he did not regret his decision to follow through with the withdrawal. He noted Washington has spent more than US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) and lost thousands of troops over two decades, and called on Afghanistan’s army and leaders to step up.

Opinion polls showed most Americans back Mr Biden’s decision, but Republicans criticised the Democratic president’s handling of the US withdrawal.