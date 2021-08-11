Biden stands by US pullout from Afghanistan as Taleban gains

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden said he has no plan to reverse the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan despite advances by the Taleban, arguing that the Afghan army must fight for itself while the US provides military and financial support.

"We lost thousands - death and injury, thousands of American personnel," Biden said on Tuesday (Aug 10) at the White House.

"They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

The Taleban have advanced quickly across Afghanistan as the US has withdrawn troops as part of an agreement signed by former president Donald Trump.

The group has taken several provincial capitals and targeted senior government officials.

Nonetheless, Biden said he does not regret his decision to honour the commitment Trump made.

He said the US would continue to provide close air support, pay military salaries and supply Afghan forces with food and equipment.