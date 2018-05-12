Who's who in Mahathir's new Cabinet and Council of Elders

Malaysia's new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday (May 12) unveiled three senior ministers for his Cabinet and an inaugural Council of the Elders.

The five eminent Malaysians on the Council of the Elders will provide vital "knowledge or previous knowledge of administration", with the new government having "little or no experience in running a government", says Dr Mahathir.

Here a look at the new appointments .

Finance minister Lim Guan Eng, 57

A fierce critic of former prime minister Najib Razak, the father of four has been chief minister of Penang since 2008 and has led the Democratic Action Party (DAP) since 2004 as secretary-general.

An accountant by training, he has been credited with Penang's transformation into a vibrant tourism and industrial hub.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, 63

The president of Parti Amanah Negara began his political career at the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) in 1975, before joining the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) in 1981.

He held various posts in PAS, including as PAS deputy president from 2013 to 2015, before breaking away to form PAS-splinter party Amanah.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, 70

The president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was sacked from the Malaysian Cabinet in 2015 after disagreements with then Prime Minister Najib Razak over the fund misappropriation scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and later dismissed as Umno's deputy president.

He was the chief minister of Johor for nearly a decade from 1986-1995.

Council of Elders

Tun Daim Zainuddin, 80

Often referred to as the "Oracle" because of his accurate prediction of the outcomes of previous elections, he created ripples when he declared his backing for the opposition at the last hour.

Mr Daim served as finance minister twice during Dr Mahathir's 22-year premiership.

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, 70

She became the first female Bank Negara Malaysia governor when Dr Mahathir picked her in 2000, after she served a two-year stint as acting governor amid a controversial move to peg the ringgit to stem capital outflows.

The central bank under her had urged criminal proceedings against state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), before slapping a fine of an undisclosed amount on 1MDB, days before she left the position.

Tan Sri Hassan Marican, 65

He was the president and chief executive of Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas from 1995 until his retirement in 2010.

He is chairman of Sembcorp Marine , Singapore Power, Pavilion Energy, Pavilion Gas and Lan Ting Holdings and holds directorships in Sarawak Energy, Lambert Energy Advisory and MH Marican Advisory.

He is also a senior international adviser at Temasek International Advisers.

Tan Sri Robert Kuok, 94

The Hong Kong-based tycoon is Malaysia's richest man with an estimated worth of US$15.4 billion.

Forbes attributed Kuok's wealth to his ownership of the Kuok Group, which has interests in the property and commodities sector.

In his memoirs released late last year, he implicitly criticised Malaysia's affirmative action policy to help Malays and other bumiputera races in education and business.

Professor Jomo Kwame Sundaram, 65

The prominent economist was Assistant Director-General and Coordinator for Economic and Social Development in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and received the 2007 Wassily Leontief Prize for Advancing the Frontiers of Economic Thought.

He now holds the Tun Hussein Onn Chair in International Studies at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies, Malaysia.

