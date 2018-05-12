Malaysian PM Mahathir names 3 senior ministers in new Cabinet

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad named three senior ministers in his new Cabinet on Saturday (May 12), three days after his Pakatan Harapan coalition ended Barisan Nasional's six decades in power.

The coveted Finance portfolio was handed to Lim Guan Eng, secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party. President of Parti Amanah Negara Mohamad Sabu will head the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs will be led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

On Friday, the premier had said the Cabinet will initially comprise 10 key ministries in Finance, Home, Defence, Education, Rural Development, Economy, Works, Transport, Foreign Affairs and Multimedia, Science and Technology.

The remaining seven ministers were not announced on Saturday.

"We realise of course many of us have no or little experience in running government. Of course this expertise must come from those with experience in running previous government," said Tun Mahathir.

As such, he said a council of elders will be established to review issues and prepare Cabinet papers in the interim. This group of "eminent persons" comprise former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, former Central Bank governor Tan Sri Zeti Aziz, Tan Sri Hassan Marican, who used to head national oil company Petronas, billionaire tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok and economist Jomo Sundaram.

In its election manifesto, PH had pledged that unlike the previous administration, the Prime Minister would not also hold the finance portfolio, and that the Prime Minister's department will be trimmed down to have only three ministers, from 10 previously.