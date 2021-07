KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia was thrown into uncertainty over whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains its leader after Umno - the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling pact Perikatan Nasional (PN) - late on Wednesday night (July 7) resolved to withdraw its support for the Premier and called for his resignation.

While many are expecting the collapse of the PN administration, political pundits believe that the move is not enough to unseat the Muhyiddin administration.