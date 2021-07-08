Malaysia's new senior minister Hishammuddin pledges to 'serve the people and the country sincerely'

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Newly appointed Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he believes that only through stability, unity and strong cooperation from all parties can the country come out of the Covid-19 crisis.

Thanking the prime minister for his appointment, the foreign minister pledged to carry out his new responsibilities to the best of his ability.

"I am aware and I am humbled that in facing the pandemic, the responsibility and the people's hopes are high. Whatever post that is entrusted to me, my position remains the same, which is only to serve the people and the country sincerely," Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 7) following the announcement of his appointment.

He also thanked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for his appointment.

As a senior minister, Mr Hishammuddin will be leading the security cluster portfolio that was previously led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, and will also be assisting Tan Sri Muhyiddin in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan.

Mr Hishammuddin, who turns 60 on Aug 5, held various positions in the Barisan Nasional administration, including as minister for Defence, Home, Education and also Youth and Sports.