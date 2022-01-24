Umno chief Zahid ordered to enter defence on 47 graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been ordered by the Malaysian High Court to enter defence over 47 counts of money laundering, bribery and criminal breach of trust involving a foundation he had set up.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah ruled on Monday (Jan 24) that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Zahid over misappropriation of funds totalling RM124.31 million (S$40 million) from Yayasan Akalbudi, a foundation meant to eradicate poverty.

Zahid, 69, is facing 27 money laundering charges, eight bribery charges and 12 criminal breach of trust charges over the funds, in a trial that began in November 2019 and has involved 99 prosecution witnesses so far.

The former home minister and deputy prime minister, who is also MP for Bagan Datuk ward in Perak, is also facing another separate trial over 40 counts of corruption involving the foreign visa system.

Zahid is one of several high profile Umno leaders who are facing criminal charges, all of them instituted during Pakatan Harapan’s short-lived 22-month rule between 2018 and 2020.

Former premier Najib Razak, an ally of Zahid, is also facing five trials, mostly related to controversies surrounding the state-backed sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and has already been convicted in one of those trials.

In August 2020, Najib was found guilty for seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction in December last year, with Najib now having a last recourse in the Federal Court, Malaysia’s apex court, to overturn the conviction.

Zahid has been ordered to enter his defence just one day after his party pushed for dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly, triggering a snap election for the state.

Zahid is one of the senior Umno leaders who are pushing for the party to break ties with Perikatan Nasional led by former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, their partners in the current federal administration.

Zahid and Najib are both proponents of Umno, and by extension their Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, contesting alone in the next general elections which are widely expected this year.

Mr Muhyiddin had pledged not to interfere in the court cases involving his government partners in his short tenure as Prime Minister between March 2020 and August last year.

His successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is from Umno and has come under scrutiny for his handling of the court cases involving his senior party colleagues.