Johor state assembly expected to be dissolved this evening ahead of state elections

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor State Assembly is expected to be dissolved on Saturday (Jan 22) evening to pave the way for a state election.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad is set to meet with Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Saturday evening and is expected to advise the ruler about the dissolution.

A special audience has been arranged at Istana Bukit Serene in the Johor capital.

"Once the dissolution document is signed, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly will then be notified. The Election Commission will then be given time to set dates for nomination and polling in the state," sources said.

When contacted, Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kayat said that he has not heard anything officially so far, only chatter from others.

Talk about a state election has been rife since the death of an assemblyman from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, leaving the ruling alliance with a one-seat majority, with 28 seats.

The opposition has 27 seats in the 56-seat Johor assembly.

Datuk Hasni is expected to chair a Johor Umno meeting with all its 26 division chiefs at its party headquarters here at 2pm on Saturday.

"The agenda today is purely about the state polls," the source said.

The state government consists of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition led by Umno, and supported by Bersatu and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), with a total of 28 seats.

BN's Umno has 14 seats, BN's Malaysian Indian Congress (two), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (11) and PAS (one).

The opposition has 27 seats held by the three Pakatan Harapan alliance members: the Democratic Action Party (14), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (seven), and Parti Amanah Negara (six).

The seat held by the late Datuk Osman Sapian of Bersatu, who died on Dec 21, is vacant.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, commenting on talk of imminent state polls in Johor said in Kelantan on Saturday: "Regarding the Johor state election, as has been decided in the Umno Supreme Council, it will be left to the state Umno Liaison Body to discuss in terms of preparation and decision making.

"Hence, we leave it to Johor Umno to decide whether to hold the state election,” he said.