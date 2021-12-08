Security tight in Putrajaya as Malaysian court set to deliver verdict in Najib's appeal

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Court of Appeal will deliver its verdict on former prime minister Najib Razak's appeal over his 12-year jail sentence and a fine of RM210 million (S$68 million) for misappropriating RM42 million in funds.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered online on Wednesday (Dec 8) morning, after the former prime minister and his defence counsel team were casual contacts to senior counsel Shafee Abdullah's son, Mr Muhammad Farhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is also part of the legal team.

The prosecution team, led by deputy public prosecutor V. Sithambaram, arrived at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya at 8.43am, and would be present in open court proceedings.

Najib, 68, filed an appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision on July 28 last year, which sentenced him to 10 years' jail on each of three criminal breach of trust (CBT) cases and each of the three cases of money laundering, and 12 years' jail and a RM210 million fine - in default, five years' jail - in the case of abuse of position, involving SRC International (SRC) funds totalling RM42 million.

However, Najib will serve only 12 years in jail, as High Court Judge Nazlan Ghazali ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently.

The court allowed the Pekan MP's application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine, pending his appeal.

With regard to the CBT charges, Najib, as a public servant and agent, namely prime minister and finance minister of Malaysia, and advisor emeritus of SRC, allegedly misappropriated RM27 million and RM5 million, respectively, of RM4 billion belonging to SRC.

He was charged with committing the two offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank in Kuala Lumpur between Dec 24 and 29, 2014.

On the third count, Najib allegedly misappropriated another RM10 million of RM4 billion belonging to SRC at the same place between Feb 10, 2015, and March 2, 2015.

The three charges are framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, with whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian daily The Star reported that security was tight at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya on Wednesday morning before the Court of Appeal was expected to deliver its verdict on Najib's appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Outside the court in Malaysia's administrative capital, barricades into the Palace of Justice have been set up, with only registered media personnel allowed to enter.

Police were also seen guarding the entry into the Palace of Justice. Media personnel had been on standby as early as 7.30am.

Former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam was seen together with a small group of supporters dressed in white standing in solidarity with the embattled former prime minister.

Najib and his defence team are expected to appear via Zoom.