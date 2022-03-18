Umno chief calls on assembly to endorse snap polls push

KUALA LUMPUR - The president of Malaysia's ruling party Umno on Friday (March 18) called for the party's general assembly to endorse a push to hold snap polls to be held in Malaysia, saying that the urge to return to the ballot box reflects the sentiment of the party grassroots.

Speaking while opening the party assembly on Friday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that he hoped that the mandate would be returned to voters, and urged Umno's ongoing general assembly to "listen to the grassroots".

"When people love us (Umno), let's receive that love. Let's not long for it after it has gone. The more it is delayed, the more fatigued the people will become," Zahid told thousands of Umno delegates gathered at the party headquarters for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Zahid, who is facing multiple graft charges and an ally of former premier Najib Razak, is one of the key Umno leaders agitating for snap elections after the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) scored major electoral wins at the Melaka and Johor state elections consecutively over the past three months.

Najib, who has already been convicted for his links to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, is also advocating for early elections.

Elections are not due in Malaysia until mid-2023, but party deputy president Mohamad Hasan called on the assembly to deliberate on early elections during its four-day gathering.

However, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the current Prime Minister leading a mixed coalition government consisting of BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) - one of those resisting the push for snap polls - said on Thursday that no motion regarding snap polls have surfaced from the party's three wings that concluded their assembly sittings on Thursday.

The mixed government only has a four-seat majority in Malaysia's Parliament.